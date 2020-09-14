Aer Lingus Regional launches Manchester-Belfast connection

Aer Lingus Regional has marked the beginning of a new route from Manchester to Belfast.

Beginning today, the airline will operate up to four daily return flights from Manchester Airport to Belfast City Airport.

Aer Lingus Regional, which is operated by Stobart Air, will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport.

Julian Carr, aviation director at Manchester Airport, said: “It’s great to see flights to Belfast City take off from Manchester Airport today, giving our passengers greater choice and flexibility when accessing the capital of Northern Ireland.

“I imagine the flights will be extremely popular for all passengers looking to access the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, the flights will also provide excellent onward connectivity for the people of Northern Ireland, who will have easy access to our international long-haul network.”

The carrier now operates three routes from Manchester, including Dublin and Cork.

Commenting on the announcement, Stobart Air managing director, Andy Jolly, said: “We are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City Airport and to work closely with Manchester Airport, Belfast City Airport and our partners Aer Lingus to operate flights to and from Manchester.

“Stobart Air has worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline during challenging times and to position us for the future.

“The launch of this service is part of that.

“This new Aer Lingus Regional route will facilitate key links and connectivity between these cities and ensure we provide choice, value and convenience for our customers.”