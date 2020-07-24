Manchester to welcome new Belfast connection in September

Manchester Airport is to see the introduction of a service to Belfast City Airport from September 14th.

Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional, will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport.

The airline will operate up to four daily return flights from Manchester Airport to Belfast City Airport.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, operates three routes from Manchester including Dublin, Cork and now Belfast City.

Stobart Air, following guidance from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers.

Stobart Air have introduced new boarding and disembarkation procedures to reduce passenger interaction.

Passengers will board and disembark the aircraft in small groups and according to seat row numbers.

At the boarding gate, customers will scan their own boarding card and show their passport or ID to the staff member, making this process contactless.

Commenting on the announcement, Stobart Air managing director, Andy Jolly, said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stobart Air has been challenged and we have worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline and to position us for the future, once restrictions ease and passenger demand increases.

“Working with Belfast City Airport and Manchester Airport, along with our partners, Aer Lingus we are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City to service flights to Manchester.

“High frequency day-return flights from Manchester to Belfast City Airport will cater for both business and leisure travellers for direct, convenient and cost-effective flights.”