easyJet launches new Belfast connection

easyJet has launched flights from East Midlands Airport to Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The new route will provide customers in the Midlands with even more domestic connections this summer.

Flights to Belfast are now operating up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays throughout the summer.

Belfast is the ideal location for a city break.

Travellers can step back in time at Victorian-era tourist attractions, learn about Belfast’s past on a walking tour, dive into the city’s maritime history in the Titanic Quarter and sample the local food and drink scene in award-winning independent restaurants and pubs.

Holidaymakers wishing to explore the scenic countryside can take a day trip to the world-famous Giant’s Causeway.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are excited to be celebrating the launch of our inaugural flight from East Midlands to Belfast today, and are confident this new route will be a popular addition for passengers in the East Midlands needing to travel for business or those wishing take a well-deserved break or to visit loved ones.”