Cruise Saudi and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu sign MoU

Yesterday, during the MASAREB Ceremony held in Jazan, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), represented by represented by Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI), and Cruise Saudi signed an MoU with a shared objective to develop the accessibility and the experiences in this region on a local, regional, and international level.

From knowledge transfer to aligning on mutually beneficial opportunities, the two entities a joint vision based on destination establishment and positive local impact.

RCJY is underway with bold ambitions to develop JCPDI as an important entry point for international and domestic tourists thanks to its infrastructure and strategic location, effectively positioning the city as the main destinations gateway of Saudi Arabia’s southern region, with Cruise Saudi playing a crucial role in acting as a conduit between Jazan and the cruise lines.

The event, which took place at Grand Millennium Jazan Hotel, welcomed His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Jazan region, His Excellency the President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Eng. Khaled Al-Salem, Acting CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries, Dr Hussain bin Yahya Fadhli, leaders of the tourism sector, along with a key delegation from Cruise Saudi including Managing Director, Fawaz Farooqui and CEO, Lars Clasen.

Fawaz Farooqui addressed the attendees in a speech which emphasized Cruise Saudi’s enthusiasm to collaborate with RCJY in the aligned vision to create a sea gate which welcomes international tourists to explore the Southern Region as part of the Saudi cruising ecosystem.

With pristine beaches, azure seas, verdant forests, and craggy mountain peaks, Jazan is a hidden gem nestled on the tip of Saudi’s Red Sea coast. Stretching over 200 kilometres along the sparkling Red Sea, Jazan aligns with the existing Saudi ports operated by Cruise Saudi providing a strong base from which to conduct exceptional onshore excursions, unique experiences, and reveal breathtaking beauty, previously hidden from global tourists.

Dr. Hussain bin Yahya Fadhli, Interim CEO at JCPDI said: “Today marks a promising step for us within Saudi’s prospering tourism sector. We are delighted to be exploring a partnership with Cruise Saudi as part of our wider ambitions to develop JCDPI Waterfront. With improved access to the wider Southern region, we’re looking to develop this area into a thriving hub for business, tourism and leisure.”

Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi said: “The reimagining and development of JCPDI is another significant milestone in Saudi’s tourism journey as part of Vision 2030, of which cruising forms a significant component. By opening up Jazan to global tourists, we can continue to expand on our unique offering of previously untapped extraordinary and unique tourist experiences. We’re excited to see what the future holds between Cruise Saudi and a destination which has such huge potential for international tourism.”

With the aim of welcoming 1.3 million cruise passengers to experience Saudi via the sea by 2035, Cruise Saudi continues to expand its offering as a major player in the world cruising stage. With a diverse mix of curated, high-quality shore experiences, as well as the ongoing development and operation of premium ports and cruise terminals in Saudi, Cruise Saudi offers a strong and unique value proposition to global cruise lines and their passengers as well as creating an industry that creates a positive impact on the quality of local life.