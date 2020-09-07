Borealis joins Fred. Olsen fleet in Scotland

The first of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ two new ships, Borealis, has arrived in Rosyth, Scotland, joining the rest of the fleet.

The ship arrived at Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities this afternoon after sailing beneath the iconic Forth and Queensferry bridges.

The second of the new ships, Bolette, is due to arrive in mid-September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “It is great to see the first of our two new ships, Borealis, alongside next to the rest of our fleet.

“We can now begin our rebranding work to add those trademark Fred. Olsen touches to the interior and exterior of the vessel, including our famous red funnels.

“This is an important milestone for us and marks the start of a new future for our company.”

Borealis’ arrival comes ahead of itineraries for the two new ships going on sale with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines from next week.

Bolette’s itineraries, including those previously scheduled for Boudicca plus a number of brand-new sailings, will be available to book from this morning.

Borealis will go on general sale on Tuesday, September 15th, with Black Watch’s itineraries and a selection of new cruises added.