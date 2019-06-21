Cottonmill spa reopens at Sopwell House

Cottonmill, the new spa at Sopwell House in Hertfordshire, has opened.

Following a £14 million investment, the three-storey, state-of-the-art location combines the serenity of a spa with the exclusivity of a club.

The new spa comprises of two membership and access options: Cottonmill, and the Club at Cottonmill.

Cottonmill members, hotel and spa guests will have access to a range of spaces including the indoor swimming and vitality pools, Rose Relaxation Room, steam room, sauna, brand-new gym with Technogym ‘Artis’ equipment and classes in the new studio.

Whereas members and guests at the Club at Cottonmill will have complete access to every inch of the brand-new development, which features some exciting health and wellness innovations.

The Club spa experience features an indoor/outdoor hydrotherapy pool leading out to the spa garden, created by award-winning garden designer, Ann-Marie Powell.

In the garden, a glass or two of Cottonmill’s very own brand of Prosecco can be enjoyed in the hot-tub, by one of the fire-pits or on a daybed, whatever the weather.

Inside, the spa features a thermal suite with four choices of steam and sauna rooms – an organic sauna, panoramic sauna, salt steam room and botanical steam room.

Spa therapies are by Elemis, Espa and Aromatherapy Associates and signature treatments, based around the soothing and healing powers of sand and water, include the Amber & Quartz Crystal Bed, the first of its kind in a UK spa, and a Vichy Shower treatment room.