Costa Smeralda to return to sailing this week

Costa Cruises will see a third ship return to operations this week, with sailing again from October 10th.

She joins Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema in their European departures.

For the restart of its flagship, the first ship in its fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas, Costa Cruises has designed a new one-week itinerary dedicated to the rediscovery of the best of Italy.

A total of five cruises are scheduled, until November 7th, that will allow guests to visit beautiful Italian cities of art and natural parks of rare beauty, as well as taste traditional local cuisine.

Like the other two Costa ships that have already returned to service, the Costa Safety Protocol will be in place on board Costa Smeralda.

The protocol, developed by the company together with scientific experts, includes new operational measures that address the Covid-19 situation, fully compliant with the provisions defined by the Italian and European authorities.

Costa Smeralda, which was christened in Savona February this year, is a tribute to Italy, the result of a creative project designed to exalt and bring the best of Italy to life in a single location.

Starting on November 14th, Costa Smeralda is scheduled to resume her one-week itinerary in Italy, France and Spain, again departing from Savona.

Costa is working with the national and local authorities of the countries included in this itinerary, with the goal of offering guests a safe and enjoyable holiday experience through the implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol both on board and in all destinations.