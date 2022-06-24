Costa ships in U.S to sail as part of Carnival fleet

Costa Cruises announces a new program for the next seasons for Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze as the Company teams up with Carnival Cruise Line creating a new concept for Carnival’s North American guests when COSTA® by CARNIVAL® debuts in the spring of 2023 and Costa Venezia joins the Carnival fleet. Costa Venezia will be followed by Costa Firenze arriving in the spring of 2024.

Carnival will operate Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze with an offer that will marry Costa’s Italian style with the great service, food, and entertainment that Carnival’s guests enjoy. The ships will continue operating their regular Costa itineraries until they are assigned to Carnival for deployment.

“We are excited to see these iconic Costa ships make their debut in the US under the leadership and operation of our sister brand. Costa providing its beautiful ships with their Italian design and Carnival delivering FUN, Italian Style!” Mario Zanetti, President Costa Cruises said. “Given the slow restart of the Asian operations and the strong restart of cruises in the US, we decided to seize this opportunity to allow the many North American guests to appreciate our unique ships’ features, creating synergies within this important market”.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to operate two additional beautiful Vista class ships in the U.S. and bring a unique experience to those who love the culture, food and vibe of Italy”, said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “There are lots of ways we plan to create an immersive fun experience for our guests who choose to sail on these ships, which have beautiful Italian design elements, dining and retail that will deliver Carnival fun leveraging the spirit of Italy from our sister line Costa.”

Costa Cruises is informing its trade partners and guests about these changes and will communicate shortly which ships will replace Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze on their planned itineraries which are confirmed, including the exclusive program in Turkey departing from Istanbul.

Costa Cruises is nominated as Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 while Carnival Cruise Line is nominated as Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.