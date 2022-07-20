Navy Bronze Medal of Merit to captain Pietro Sinisi of Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises’ Captain Pietro Sinisi has been awarded the Navy Bronze Medal of Merit., at the General Command of the Harbour Masters Corps - Coast Guard in Rome, in the presence of the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Nicola Carlone.

The medal was awarded by the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard by delegation of the Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, during the military ceremony held on the occasion of the 157th anniversary of the establishment of the Harbour Masters Corps, which occurred on July 20, 1865.

As stated in the announcement, the prestigious recognition has been awarded because “on the occasion of the shipwreck of the motor vessel Kilic, on which a fire had developed of such magnitude that it could not be extinguished by the systems on board, Captain Sinisi, in command of Costa Luminosa, supported rescue operations demonstrating high expertise and uncommon nautical skills, contributing in an effective manner to the rescue of the 11 crewmen of the Turkish motor ship. Despite adverse weather conditions, Captain Sinisi was able to ensure the safety of his guests while simultaneously putting in place a timely intervention, which turned out to be providential for the success of the rescue operations. With his behavior, he brought prestige to the image of Italian Navy in the institutional framework.”

The rescue that is referred to happened on November 21, 2018. At around midnight, Costa Luminosa - sailing south of the Peloponnese and heading towards the port of Katakolon - received a distress call from the Greek Coast Guard’s Rescue Coordination Center. Commander Sinisi was asked to provide aid to the motor vessel “Kilic,” a cargo ship used to transport fish, which was in serious trouble due to an outbreak of fire on board. The crew of eleven men were rescued by a Costa Luminosa tender steered by Safety Officer Marco Genovese, and then transshipped to another cargo ship previously involved in operations by the Greek Coast Guard.

“I am extremely honored to receive such a prestigious award, which once again proves the safeguard of human lives is always a priority at sea” - said Captain Pietro Sinisi - “This recognition goes to teamwork, which has been fundamental to complete the rescue operation in those conditions. In certain situations, it is crucial for a captain to make the right decisions in the shortest time possible. But it is even more important to be able to rely upon a solid and competent team, which supports decision-making process and makes it possible to achieve the goal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pietro Sinisi, born in Rome in 1972, has been with Costa Cruises since 1995 and became captain in 2008.

For the training and continuing education of its deck and engine personnel, including ship captains, Costa Cruises entrusts C-SMART (Center for Simulator Maritime Training Academy). Located in Almere (Netherlands), C-SMART is equipped with the most advanced simulators of the equipment on the bridge deck, which reproduce realistic cruise ship navigation.