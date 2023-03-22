COSTA PRESENTS C|CLUB 2023 CRUISES

Costa Cruises presents the C|Club 2023 cruises, two unique event-cruises with a programme of activities designed exclusively for members of the Italian company’s loyalty programme.

These two cruises are already special from the itineraries: fourteen days on board of Costa Favolosa in June discovering the most beautiful destinations in Norway, to the legendary Lofoten Islands, illuminated by the midnight sun, and in September among the colours, scents and flavours of Tunisia and Morocco. The first departure is scheduled for 25 June, the second for 23 September 2023.

The programme of activities for C|Club members includes exclusive gastronomic experiences, new excursions, shows, themed parties, surprises, as well as special guests.

On the first of the two cruises, bound for Norway, chefs Bruno Barbieri and Ángel León, who together with Hélène Darroze sign Costa Cruises’ gastronomic excellence, will be on board the Costa Favolosa, starring in show cooking and demonstrations, with dishes never offered before. In particular, Ángel León will focus on cuisine linked to the sea, while Bruno Barbieri on how to propose a more sustainable cuisine, avoiding waste. Other taste-related events will be dedicated to specific on-board gastronomic proposals and the discovery of local culinary traditions.

Every evening there will be a party on board, with great shows and performances by internationally renowned artists. For example, the dIRE sTRATO cover band will offer a musical journey through the atmosphere and sound of the legendary British rock band Dire Straits. Then, the cruise will propose theme parties and fun competitions between guests.

The itinerary of this first C|Club cruise heads north to discover the wonders of Norway: spectacular fjords, villages nestled between green mountains and blue sea, and the picturesque Lofoten Islands. Beautiful destinations, illuminated by the unique phenomenon of the midnight sun, when the light never sets. To discover the traditions of these locations and experience them like a true “local”, new shore excursions have been specially designed. And on board, a travel expert will reveal to guests many curiosities and anecdotes to “taste” each visit.

The experiences that will be offered to C|Club members are truly unique: in Stavanger the most inaccessible fjords can be explored by speedboat; Lofoten can be discovered by kayak in the evening, with the sun still high; from Åndalsnes one can choose a tour to an alpine hut to taste typical Norwegian products; in Trondheim it can be experienced a “Viking’s day”.

The programme of C|Club 2023 cruises on board of Costa Favolosa will be further enriched with surprises, new activities and exceptional guests. In particular, the second of the two cruises, in September, will set off to discover the most beautiful and characteristic cities of the western Mediterranean, with two unmissable destinations, Morocco and Tunisia, for a real journey of the senses. Among the planned calls are Tunis, Tangier, and Casablanca, which - with a call of a day and a half - will lead to Marrakech. And then Cartagena, Malaga, Cadiz, Barcelona, Marseilles, Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, and Palermo, among cities of art, ancient ruins, beaches, colourful markets, traditions, and spicy flavours.

To stay up-to-date on C|Club 2023 cruises, just visit the Costa Cruises websites. Bookings are available in travel agencies or also through the Costa Cruises websites. To participate in the members-only programme, all you need to do is register for the C|Club before making your reservation, via a special section of the Costa Cruises websites.

Costa Favolosa C|CLUB 2023 Itinerary - 25 June 2023

Ijumiden (The Netherlands), navigation, Stavanger (Norway), Molde (Norway), Andalsnes (Norway), sailing, Bodo (Norway), Narvik (Norway), Leknes (Norway) with one-and-a-half day call, navigation, Trondheim (Norway), Maloy (Norway), sailing, Bremerhaven (Germany), Ijumiden (The Netherlands).

Costa Favolosa C|CLUB 2023 Itinerary - 23 September 2023

Savona (Italy), Civitavecchia/Rome (Italy), Palermo (Italy), Tunis, navigation, Cartagena (Spain), Tangier (Morocco), Casablanca (Morocco) with one and a half day call, Cadiz (Spain), Malaga (Spain), navigation, Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France), Savona (Italy).