CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR ON A CRUISE

Still undecided on where to spend the Christmas and New Year holiday season? Costa Cruises offers unforgettable vacations, perfect for celebrating with family, partners or friends. The choice is wide, with 16 cruises exploring the Arab Emirates and Oman, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or South America.

A Christmas and New Year’s cruise with Costa means spending the winter vacations in the warm exotic destinations of the Caribbean, the Emirates and South America, or in the Christmas atmospheres of the Mediterranean, while also living the magic of the most awaited family holidays of the year. In the daytime, guests can relax in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean or have fun aboard a 4x4 in the Dubai desert; in the evening, they can share with their loved ones the atmosphere of the brightly decorated ships and the tables set with traditional dishes.

At Christmas, Costa Toscana offers a weeklong cruise between the United Arab Emirates and Oman, departing on December 24, which, thanks to two-days and one-night calls, allows for the best possible discovery of Dubai, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. On New Year’s Eve, another weeklong cruise is scheduled, departing on December 31, with a long call and an overnight stay in Dubai, to celebrate New Year’s Eve in this incredible city, and visits to Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica offer four different itineraries to discover the Caribbean islands. Costa Fascinosa offers two one-week itineraries, departing December 23 or 30 from Guadeloupe, both exploring the Lesser Antilles. During the Christmas cruise the ship will visit Bonaire, Saint Vincent, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Martinique; on the New Year’s cruise, she will sail to Trinidad, Grenada, Saint Vincent, Saint Lucia, Martinique. Costa Pacifica offers a 10-day and a 11-day itinerary, departing from La Romana (Dominican Republic) on December 18 and 28, one dedicated to the Greater Antilles and one to the Lesser Antilles. At Christmas the ship will visit Ocho Rios, Montego Bay (Jamaica), Cayman Islands, Amber Cove, Samana, Catalina Island (Dominican Republic); at New Year’s Curacao, Aruba, Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Antigua, British Virgin Islands.

Caribbean or UAE vacations are available with the “flight+cruise” package, which provides the ultimate in convenience, with no need to worry about transfers to get to the ship nor luggage once arriving at the airport.

The Mediterranean, with its mix of art cities, cultures and breathtaking views, on the other hand, is the ideal solution for those European guests who want to stay close to home without giving up the pleasure of a Costa cruise. Costa Smeralda will offer weeklong cruises to Italy, France and Spain, with departures from Savona on December 24 and 31, and calls in Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome. Costa Deliziosa will offer weekly cruises in the eastern Mediterranean, including Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Departures are scheduled on Friday, December 23 or 30 from Trieste, to visit Split (Croatia), Kotor (Montenegro), Katakolon and Athens (Greece) and Bari.

Furthermore, Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna and Costa Favolosa will offer wonderful Christmas and New Year cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

To enjoy these stunning destinations in a more authentic way, Costa has come up with a renewed excursion proposal, also ideal for families with children. In addition, the exploration of the destinations already begins on board, with signature dishes by three great chefs - Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León - who interpret the flavors of the locations included in the itineraries. Onboard entertainment, with fantastic live shows, music and themed parties, is also tailored to the destinations, always offering a local touch.

In addition to the rich offers on board and ashore, Costa’s Christmas and New Year cruises will have a special program designed for the occasion, with many surprises for young and adult guests, themed parties and shows. For example, on Christmas cruises there will be an exceptional guest on board: Santa Claus. Children will be able to send their letters or drawing directly from the ship, and Santa Claus will be waiting for them under the tree with lots of presents. Adults can live all the magic of Christmas with shows and carols. On New Year’s Eve, they will celebrate with a poolside party until dawn lights. The menus will also be themed, with dishes inspired by tradition.