Qatar to offer 124 global destinations this winter

Qatar Airways has boosted its winter schedule in line with passenger and cargo demand and the continued relaxation of entry restrictions around the world.

In total, the carrier hopes to offer 124 destinations over the coming months.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be the global airline passengers trust to take them where they want to go safely and reliably.

“This trust begins by offering an honest schedule of flights that is realistic of the current market conditions and entry restrictions around the world.

“Also we ensure when entry restrictions change forcing us to postpone or cancel flights, we support our passengers with the most flexible and generous options to reschedule their plans.”

He added: “While no airline can predict with 100 per cent certainty how the market will recover or future entry restrictions, our unrivalled experience accumulated by becoming the largest international carrier during this crisis uniquely positions us to build a realistic schedule of flights with confidence.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have flown over 175 million kilometres taking home over 2.3 million passengers on over 35,000 flights.

“We have also operated more than 400 charter flights across the world allowing us to stay up to date with the latest airport and national health procedures and maintain a finger on the pulse of global passenger flows, in particular in markets where we do not operate regular flights.”

By the end of 2020, Qatar Airways’ plans to rebuild its network to include 21 destinations in Africa, ten in the Americas, 42 in Asia-Pacific, 38 in Europe and 13 in Middle East.

Many cities will be served with a strong schedule with daily or more frequencies.

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier between April to July.