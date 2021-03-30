P&O Cruises Australia scraps select departures until 2022

P&O Cruises Australia will extend its pause in guest operations until the end of July.

However, the line said it remains positive about a pathway for the cruise industry’s return to service.

The current rolling pause will affect cruises scheduled from June 18th until the end of July.

P&O Cruises is also cancelling voyages to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands for the remainder of the year given the uncertainty around borders.

This decision also affects this year’s Cairns season, where Pacific Explorer was to be based for two months from October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests and travel agents will be contacted directly with solutions and alternative arrangements that will be tailored on a booking-by-booking basis.

“We are sorry that some of our guests will be unavoidably inconvenienced by these changes to the existing schedule at a time when we remain optimistic about returning to service as society keeps opening up,” president of P&O Cruises Australia, Sture Myrmell, said.

“We are continuing our discussions with governments and health authorities to develop a framework for the staged resumption of cruising.

“As those discussions continue, today’s changes are necessary as we take a practical approach to the current environment and continue to look forward to better days ahead.”

Myrmell said the cruise line was writing to guests affected by the extended pause and the other operational changes to apologise for the disruption to their holiday plans and to let them know of alternative arrangements.