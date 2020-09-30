Collin takes up European leadership role with Preferred Hotels

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has promoted Brenda Collin to the role of senior vice president, Europe, effective immediately.

In her new role, Collin will oversee a regional team to ensure the success and retention of more than 125 member properties based across an expanded region.

“Over the past seven years, Brenda has achieved great success for our brand and our member hotels by tirelessly pursuing opportunities across all aspects of our business and continuously looking at the larger global picture,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“She is a valued and trusted leader who has demonstrated an unwavering passion for hospitality, a dedication to excellence, and an admirable resilience when promoting the strength of the Preferred brand above the rest.

“We are proud to elevate her to an enhanced leadership role and have great confidence in her ability to fuel even greater growth of the Preferred brand in key European markets.”

Since joining Preferred in April 2013 – first serving as Regional Director of the UK, Ireland, the Nordics and the Netherlands before being promoted to managing director of that region in 2017 – Collin has been instrumental in generating significant awareness of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand among trade and industry audiences.

Throughout her 30-year career in the hospitality industry, Collin has established an exemplary record for guiding owners and operators of independent and chain hotels alike as they pursue their operational, sales, and marketing goals.

Prior to joining Preferred, she served as co-founder and executive director of HotelREZ, a UK-based agency that provides representation and consultancy services to independent hotels worldwide, growing the company’s portfolio to 700 properties in a seven-year timeframe.