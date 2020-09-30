Four new Sandals properties reopen in Caribbean

Sandals and Beaches Resorts is set to re-open four more locations this month, as part of a phased re-opening across the Caribbean.

Resorts in Grenada, Jamaica and Turks & Caicos are set to re-open, meaning that most of the hotels in the portfolio will be open by the middle of October.

The scheduled reopening dates are:

Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa – October 1st

Sandals South Coast, Jamaica – October 1st

Sandals Royal Plantation, Jamaica – October 8th

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa – October 14th

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Caribbean Holidays, the UK tour operator of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, said: “The re-opening of four of our resorts across October is another positive milestone for the brand.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown us a lot of challenges, but it is great to see guests and agents getting back out to the Caribbean and enjoying our resorts once more.

“Grenada, which is on the UK government’s travel corridor list, is a great option for clients looking for some last-minute winter sun, as well St Lucia, Antigua and Barbados.

“Clients looking to plan holidays further ahead in 2021 or 2022 can make the most of some great offers for Jamaica or Turks & Caicos knowing that they have a long time to pay off their balance.”

Sandals Resorts International spent months expanding its industry-leading health and safety measures to create the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness as team members from far and wide began to come back to resorts and offices for strategic planning.

“If there’s an upside in any of this, it’s seeing the faces of our team members and their sheer happiness to be back to work,” said Gordon “Butch” Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“At the start of the year, travel was more accessible than ever, and as an industry, we were reporting record occupancies.

“Despite it all, we made a promise that when it was time to return, we would come back stronger and better than ever before.

“We are proud to have led the way to become the first resorts to open across the Caribbean and have the ability to share our protocols with other hotels in the region.

“With more openings on the horizon, our optimism just keeps growing and growing for the coming year.”

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.