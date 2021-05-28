CLIA to host live event in November

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced that its ‘Selling Cruise Day’ will return to Southampton on November 4th.

It marks the first full-day, in-person conference CLIA will have held since 2019.

The event, named #TogetherAgain, will be dedicated to frontline travel agents, and give them insight and advice from a wide range of expert speakers and panels.

Opportunities to reconnect and network with colleagues across the industry, including cruise line representatives and partner sponsors, will also be on offer.

A celebration dinner has been arranged for the evening.

Venues for both events are currently being finalised, CLIA said.

Registration will open in June.