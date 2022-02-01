CLIA UK & Ireland conference set for May

CLIA UK & Ireland has announced its 2022 conference will be held from May 20-22 in Southampton.

The conference, the fourteenth to be held and the largest annual travel agent event of its kind in the UK, will include a trade fair, daily conference sessions and a gala dinner.

The first day will offer the chance to visit MSC Virtuosa, followed by the trade fair.

The second day comprises a visit to P&O Cruises’ Iona, with an evening gala dinner.

The final day will be held onboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “With the positive cruise momentum continuing, we’re delighted to be able to offer the trade the opportunity to gain the insight and knowledge that will help further support their sales.

“We have three fabulous ships available to visit, which will further inspire and inform delegates.

“We can’t wait to welcome partners from across the trade once again, as our flagship event makes a welcome return.”

Details of venues, the theme and speakers will be announced in due course.

The event is open to CLIA member travel agents, with registration – including an early bird rate – available via the website.