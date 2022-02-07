Gibraltar Tourist Board joins CLIA

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been confirmed as a new long-term associate partner of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland.

As part of the agreement, the board will sponsor CLIA’s flagship main conference in Southampton at the end of May.

The destination will also seek to gain further trade exposure via the CLIA website, newsletter and yearbook.

Cruise lines have been visiting Gibraltar since last August, with 175 ships scheduled to call at its port throughout this year.

Its tourism representatives are looking to highlight the host of attractions and activities visitors can experience during their visit to the British Overseas Territory.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Gibraltar Tourist Board to the CLIA family.

“Gibraltar is a firm favourite with cruisers, and we’re delighted to see ships once again calling at this unique destination.”

He added: “The robust health and wellbeing protocols put in place by cruise lines, coupled with ever-increasing demand from passengers, means cruise has successfully restarted in Gibraltar and across almost 90 markets worldwide.

“We’re eagerly anticipating supporting Gibraltar’s tourism team as they further build their relationship with the travel trade, enhance their cruise profile and operations, and continue to benefit from the wider economic and social advantages that cruise brings.”