IHG Hotels to double Turkey presence in five years

IHG Hotels & Resorts is seeking to continue its expansion in Turkey with three signings – InterContinental Grand Ankara, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina and Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport.

This trio of properties further strengthens IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growth across its luxury, premium and essentials collections through the addition of nearly 600 rooms.

It also reinforces the development potential of this key growth market, which features world-class urban and resort locations that are increasingly popular with both leisure and business guests.

With almost 25 years of tradition in Turkey, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ vision to double its presence within the next five years is progressing at pace.

Willemijn Geels, vice president development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We’re delighted to keep growing in the vibrant Turkish hotel market through this group of exciting signings.

“The range of properties is a perfect illustration of how we continue to cater to a variety of investor needs thanks to our world-renowned portfolio of brands.

“These high-quality hotels also reflect our strategic ambitions for the country, which is a much-loved destination for visitors from around the world.

“We have full confidence in the desire of guests to travel again for leisure and business, and to further establish our focus on quality growth in key locations, working closely in partnership with an increasing range of developers and owners.”

In partnership with Çelikler Holding, InterContinental Grand Ankara is set to join InterContinental Istanbul, Six Senses Kaplankaya and Six Senses Kocatas Mansions, Istanbul, as part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle collection.

InterContinental Grand Ankara will be home to 214 rooms, an all-day brasserie restaurant and swimming pool located on a terrace with a retractable roof.

Working with Oversea Trade Solutions BV, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina will be located adjacent to Viaport Marina.

The premium 259-room property will offer stunning sea views from all rooms, a popular on-site restaurant and bar and meeting room facilities.

Finally, working with Asal Grup Otomotiv İnşaat Ticaret, the Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport is scheduled to open in 2022.

The 122-room property marks the first Holiday Inn Express in Ankara and is ideally located for the capital’s international airport.