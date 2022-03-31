CLIA unveils theme for upcoming Southampton showcase

CLIA UK & Ireland has announced the theme of its 2022 conference will be #LoveCruise.

The conference, which will take place from May 20-22 in Southampton, will be the fourteenth of its kind to be held.

It is the largest annual travel agent event of its kind in the UK, and will include a trade fair, daily conference sessions and a gala dinner.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “We are delighted to announce the #LoveCruise theme of the CLIA Conference 2022.

“The event will recognise the potential our industry offers for growth and the new business openings for travel agent partners.

“It will also outline the opportunities for those holidaymakers, who have yet to cruise, to take their first holiday on the oceans and rivers.”

He added: “CLIA Conference is the ultimate destination for all travel agents who want to grow their business and fall in love with this amazing sector, whether for the first time, or all over again!”

The first day of the conference will offer the chance to visit MSC Virtuosa, followed by a trade fair.

The second day comprises a visit to P&O Cruises’ Iona, with an evening gala dinner.

The final day will be held onboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas.

More Information

The event is open to CLIA member travel agents, with registration available via the website.

Details of venues and speakers will be announced in due course, CLIA confirmed.