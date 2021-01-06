CLIA places innovation at centre of new wave campaign

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced that its Wave 2021 campaign will be called ‘Generation Innovation’.

The campaign will promote the diverse range of innovative initiatives and activities being rolled out across the industry and by individual cruise lines, as the sector takes its next steps towards a return to service.

The cruise industry trade association will use the hashtag #GenerationInnovation on its social media channels to promote the campaign.

Its regular ‘Cruise Podcast’ will feature guests from across the industry with innovation expertise, and ‘Wave Half-Wower Webinars’ are being introduced every Thursday in January at 09:30.

The webinars will feature four cruise line partners per episode, who will highlight their latest offers and innovations to help agents make the most of Wave.

The first episode, broadcasting tomorrow (January 7th), will comprise Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises and Riviera Travel.

Meanwhile, CLIA’s ongoing stakeholder outreach programme - which includes MPs and influential travel groups - will be used to highlight the progress being made.

Andy Harmer, CLIA director UK & Ireland, said: “From the health and safety measures set to be implemented, to the significant sustainability progress being made, to developments in technology on and off ships, the cruise sector has much to be proud of.

“These innovations have never been more important, as Wave gets under way and we further set our sights on the industry’s phased recovery.

“We’ll be highlighting all the incredible work being carried out, both on an industry-wide level and by individual cruise lines.

“Our trade partners have backed cruise through all the recent challenges, and we hope we can count on their support and engagement again during this critical period.”