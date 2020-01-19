Cirque De Cuisine set to return to Atlantis, the Palm

Following up on the huge success of previous editions, this March the sell-out ‘dine- around’ of the year is back with exhilarating experiences, free flowing beverages and some of the most exciting cuisine in Dubai.

Taking place in the Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm on Thursday March 19th from 19:00-23:00, limited early bird tickets for the all you can eat and drink concept are now on sale.

Those looking to continue the night will be treated to an after-party from 23:00-till-late at Wavehouse.

A truly unforgettable, totally immersive dining experience incorporating nine award-winning restaurants, aside from the world-renowned dishes on offer, guests will also be treated to free flowing bubbles, spellbinding performances, gravity-defying stunts and elaborate costumes.

With the theme of the next event celebrating the 1900s ‘Belle Epoque’ era and inspired by the Moulin Rouge, party-goers will be transported to a world of cabaret, theatre and music hall-style dancers in a night filled with fun and frivolity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unique concept allows diners to wander from restaurant to restaurant, enjoying signature dishes, live cooking stations, lavish buffets and live entertainment.

The focal point of the evening will be the main atrium which connects to all of the restaurants, with each venue a mere hop, skip and a jump away.

With enough seats for 1,000 guests, this Bohemian-themed event is set to be the most exciting entertainment and dining date of the year.

An evening brunch like none other, this is a chance to delve into a world of make-believe and be mesmerised.

More Information

Find tickets here.