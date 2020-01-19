Three new Turkish hotels for Radisson this year

Radisson Hotel Group is preparing to open three more hotels in Turkey this year.

Two of these hotels will be in Istanbul’s touristic and historic locations, and the third in Aliağa, Izmir.

Radisson Hotel President Beyazıt Istanbul and Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet will open in the second quarter of 2020 in two of Istanbul’s major touristic locations Beyazıt and Sultanahmet, respectively.

The investor on both properties is Pantur Turizm ve Ticaret.

Radisson Hotel İzmir Aliağa will open in Turkey’s third largest city, Izmir, with investor Elif İntro Otelcilik.

Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet will feature four restaurants.

While, Radisson Hotel President Beyazıt Istanbul will offer a spa as well as a ballroom and various restaurants.

Both Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet and Radisson Hotel President Beyazıt Istanbul have prime locations in proximity to the Grand Bazaar, Hagia Sophia and Topkapı Palace.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group said: “Radisson Hotel Group’s strong commitment to the Turkish market continues to grow with over 30 properties in Turkey.

“Radisson Hotel Group is the largest operator in the upper upscale segment in Istanbul.

“We pride ourselves with the quality of our people, partners and brands.”

Radisson Hotel İzmir Aliağa, located in the key industrial area of Aliağa led by the oil and gas industry, will feature food and beverage facilities as well as meeting areas.