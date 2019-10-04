Dray takes up new e-commerce role with the Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation has appointed Carol Dray to the newly created position of director of e-commerce and partner integration.

The move is part of a wider ongoing focus on the development of its e-commerce proposition.

Dray will be working to drive the development and implementation of the e-commerce strategy across the core collection of the Travel Corporation’s 42 brands, through a data led approach and best practice ethos.

With partners playing a key role in the business development strategy, she will work with the existing team to support the ongoing push on both existing and new partner integration through API and white labels.

Dray said: “I am joining the Travel Corporation at a hugely exciting time, as it prioritises and invests in technology to enhance both its ecommerce strategy and its service delivery.

“It’s a company that has always been driven by service, and with the depth and breadth of its brands, its commitment to innovation and personalisation and the imminent and ongoing launch of various products and services, we’re going to make it easier than ever before for our partners and guests to do business with us.

“I’m excited to be part of that.”

Prior to joining the Travel Corporation, Dray spent four years as commercial director at VisitBritain.

Most recently she spearheaded the development and launch of Tourism Exchange Great Britain, the business-to-business platform connecting destination management companies and tourism businesses to key distributors globally.

Gunjan Verma, chief technology officer at the Travel Corporation, said: “We are delighted to have Carol join our team.

“She has a keen eye for strategic business development, brings excellent commercial acumen and a proven track record in seamless execution and project delivery. We’re all looking forward to working with her.”