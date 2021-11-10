Bahrain latest to outline forward looking tourism vision

Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has launched a new five-year tourism strategy in an attempt to develop its position as a regional tourism opportunity.

It follows a comparable move from Qatar earlier this month, while Saudi Arabia is embarked on a similar process through its Vision 2030 initiative.

All three plans come as states in the Middle East prepare for a future without revenue from natural resources.

Nasser Qaedi, BTEA chief executive, said: “We are scaling up our engagement with the UK market to encourage more travellers to re-discover a dynamic and exciting Bahrain.

“Our new tourism strategy includes a wealth of developments designed to entice the business and leisure traveller ranging from waterfronts, sea leisure activities, sports, recreation and medical tourism to heritage, media, and MICE business travel.

“Using this multi-pillared approach, we are looking to highlight Bahrain on the global tourism map as a unique and innovative destination bringing together world class developments and experiences.”

Bahrain is preparing for the opening of two new five-star hotels – with Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain set to open in quarter four this year, and Address Marassi Al Bahrain to open early next year.

The resorts will be an integral part of a larger development known as Marassi Al Bahrain development, a complete urban and sophisticated real estate destination located in Marassi, transforming the Bahraini coastline.

Bahrain Bay Beach, Galali Beach & Waterfront and Al Ghous Waterfront are all set to follow.

These developments will transform Bahrain’s coastline into a waterfront destination and tourist attraction.

Moreover, Bahrain’s new International Exhibition & Convention Centre is set to open in the second half of 2022, boasting the largest venue of its kind in the Middle East.

In partnership with Southall Travel, Expedia, Gulf Air and Opodo, BTEA will also launch a Discover the Treasures of Bahrain campaign in the UK.

It will run until the end of the year.

Designed to educate both the trade and consumers through social and digital activity, it showcases the depth and breadth of experiences available in the country.

The campaign includes bespoke content and videos, with holiday packages available on the campaign microsite and lightbox to drive bookings, increase visitation and ultimately raise awareness of Bahrain as a year-round leisure destination.

The campaign microsite also features a tab for getting to Bahrain with Gulf Air, the flagship carrier of Bahrain, highlighting the latest Covid-19 protocols, new routes and information about the Bahrain double-daily flight.

Finally, Bahrain will open the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the BIC from March 18-20.

The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will kickstart the first of 23 rounds in the new racing season.

The 2022 race will be the fourth time ever that the Formula 1 season will start in Bahrain, and the ninth time it will be held at night under state-of-the-art floodlights.