Wizz Air welcomes last Airbus A321ceo to fleet

Wizz Air has reached an important milestone by taking delivery of its last new Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

The plane will fly under the HA-LTI registration.

It is Wizz Air’s 119th aircraft, and the last one equipped with the manufacturer’s current engine option.

From now on, every new Airbus delivery will be equipped with the ultra-modern and efficient new engine option (neo).

The aircraft’s new generation engines and the industry’s reference cabin design deliver 20 per cent fuel cost savings alone.

The A321neo offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint and nitrogen oxide emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.

Wizz Air has currently 119 aircraft in its fleet (72 A320ceo, 41 A321ceo and six A321neo) while the airline a record high (273 A320neo, A321neo and A321neo XLR) aircraft on order from Airbus.

The order’s completion will bring the fleet to 300 aircraft, carrying 100 million passengers a year, supported by a team of 10,000 colleagues.

Among airlines with at least 100 aircraft, Wizz Air operates the fourth youngest fleet worldwide, and the youngest among low-cost airlines, with an average aircraft age of 5.43 years, according to the airline intelligence provider CH-Aviaton.

Diederik Pen, chief operating officer of Wizz Air Holding, said: “We are excited to welcome our last A321ceo in our fleet.

“We will continue to provide low fare and high-quality flight opportunities paired with a continuously reducing environmental footprint per passenger kilometre.”