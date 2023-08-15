Celebrate National Relaxation Day with North American Spas

Celebrate as today is National Relaxation Day. This special occasion reminds us of the importance of returning from our fast-paced and often bustling routines.

It’s a chance to give ourselves time to recharge our minds and bodies, potentially shielding us from various health concerns. Stress, that sneaky troublemaker, can impact our well-being emotionally and physically. Thankfully, experts widely acknowledge that incorporating relaxation and stress-reduction techniques into our lives can improve overall health.

This year, get ready to unwind in your own style as 35 spa and wellness getaways scattered across the USA and Canada roll out the red carpet for relaxation seekers like you.

Hit the Beach: In Huntington Beach, California, at Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, savor the fresh sea breeze and the symphony of crashing waves from the Pacific Ocean.

Soak up the Ocean: Revel in the world unfolding from a heated mineral pool at Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria, British Columbia, poised on the edge of the Salish Sea.

Take a Cruise: Explore the pathways and boardwalks of Miami Beach with a beach cruiser from the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Embark on a journey to South Pointe Park Pier, 40 minutes away.

Art Walk: Unwind at Michigan Legacy Art Park within Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa in Thompsonville, Michigan. Tucked within a lush 30-acre preserve, this art park boasts over 50 sculptures, poetry stones, and an outdoor amphitheater along 1.9 miles (3 km) of hiking trails.

Jump off a Cliff: Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel – Crystal Springs Resort in Vernon Township, New Jersey, invites you to discover indoor and outdoor pools, including a cliff jump, splash ground, and a waterfall-screened cave, all at Elements Spa.



Find a River: Gaze upon panoramic views from the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa in Elora, Ontario, perched above the thundering Elora Gorge. Feel the magic as you traverse the child and dog-friendly 3-mile (5 km) loop trail within the Elora Gorge Conservation Area.



Stroll a Vineyard: Experience vineyard serenity at Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa in Ohio, where a serene lake, graceful swans, and a wooden footbridge grace the sprawling 55-acre estate.



Chase the Tide: The Grotto Spa at Tigh-na-Mara Seaside Resort on Vancouver Island lets you marvel at the sea floor as the tide recedes from one of the longest and softest beaches.

Sweat it out: The L Spa and Wellness Centre in Grande Prairie, Alberta, is your haven for a far infrared sauna treatment clinically proven to aid in weight loss, detoxification, skin purification, and stress reduction.

Cool off in Snow: Seek the refuge of The Lodge at Woodloch in Hawley, Pennsylvania, where the snow room’s gentle, crisp cold air offers rapid and delightful cooling.

Cleanse Yourself: Allow the authenticMiraj Hammam Toronto, Spas of America traditions of the Middle East to envelop you with a Hammam & Gommage treatment at the Miraj Hammam Spa Toronto. This steam and body exfoliation occurs within a private, misty steam chamber, cleansing your body while igniting your senses and imagination.

Cycle the Lake: With Lake Ontario as a backdrop, venture onto the Lakefront Trail at The Pearle Hotel & Spa in Burlington, Ontario. Popular for hiking, road biking, and snowshoeing, this 18.6-mile (30 km) out-and-back trail offers breathtaking lake views.

Sunrise Yoga: Greet the day with yoga amid the breathtaking red rock cliffs, vibrant blue skies, and petrified sand dunes of Snow Canyon State Park at St. George, Utah’s Red Mountain Resort. Connect with the ancient wisdom of postures, breathing, and meditation.



Play a Round: Reflect upon the lush fairways and immaculate greens of Reflections Spa, Grand Cascades Lodge – Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, New Jersey. This golfer’s utopia boasts six championship-caliber courses winding through scenic Appalachian landscapes.

Forest Bathing at Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Healthy Living + Travel

Bath in a Forest: Rejuvenate in the embrace of forest air at Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain in Ontario. Inhaling nature’s essential oils promotes immune system function and overall well-being.



San Bernadino, California, Hiking

Leave the City: The Serrano Spa, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, in San Bernardino, is a 15-minute drive from the Highland Natural Park Trail, a 3-mile/90-minute journey that leaves city life behind.

Play in the Air: Pennsylvania’s Woodlands Spa and Salon at Nemacolin in Farmington offers exhilarating outdoor adventure classes, including thrilling zip-lining and exciting ropes courses.



Listen to Live Music: For music enthusiasts, New York’s Skaná, The Spa at the Turning Stone Resort, hosts four music venues. From country line dancing at Tin Rooster to classic rock at The Gig, there’s something for every taste.



Observe Nature: Venture out from the Sole’renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel in Sulphur, Oklahoma, and uncover the magic of local activities, including revitalizing springs and bison sightings at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, nestled within the heart of Chickasaw Nation and the Arbuckle Mountains.



Get yourself in Hot Water: The Spa at Séc-he in Palm Springs, California, sources water from the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring – an over 12,000-year-old treasure with a mineral composition found nowhere else.

Find your Hot Springs: The Serenity Garden at The Spa at The Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia, melds the warm, local hot springs with European-inspired surroundings.

Hit the Pool: Dive into relaxation at Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. The Cove invites you to its expanse of pools, whirlpools, waterslides, and more.



Go Hiking: As spring blankets The Spa at Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, the landscape transforms into a wildflower-filled valley with miles of hiking and biking trails across five mountain ranges.

Dine in The Barn: Savor a sumptuous dinner at The Barn, Aurora, Ohio’s Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa. In a restored 175-year-old barn, this gourmet dining room offers imaginative appetizers, entrees, wines, and desserts.



Taste Canada Wine: Immerse yourself in the allure of Niagara’s wine region at The Spa at White Oaks Resort in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. With 39 wineries and 23 dining experiences, a world of flavor awaits.

Taste USA Wine: Lodi, California’s The Spa at Wine & Roses invites you to explore one of the USA’s most exciting wine regions. The Lodi Wine & Visitor Center awaits, offering award-winning regional wines.



Play on a Lake: Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, along the stunning Lake of the Ozarks shoreline, treats guests to the lake’s largest full-service marina, ensuring abundant fun for everyone.



Love a Bakery: At Grafton, Ontario’s Ste. Anne’s Spa relishes the delights of the Ste—Anne’s Bakery. Since 2013, this certified gluten-free haven has offered various savory and sweet treats.



Hike with the Gods: Witness the awe-inspiring vistas of the historic Garden of the Gods park at Strata Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Explore its dramatic mountain range and hiking trails.



Breath Salt: The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage, California, reveals the calming and detoxifying effects of salt or halotherapy, supporting your immune, nervous, and lymphatic systems.



Enjoy Oenophilia: Discover ‘The love of wine’ as a guest of Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California. Frion wine tasting, the charm of a vineyard stroll, or treatments in the spa.

Take a class on the grass: Arizona’s CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa opens up a world of fitness, yoga, and wellness activities on the open grass. Step out and revel in your class outdoors.

Under the Stars: Embrace the wilderness at Texas’ Spa Viata, Viata Hotel Austin. Amidst Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve’s 227 acres of trees, enjoy guided hikes and stargazing.



Find your Crystal: At Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort in Mount Ida, Arkansas, discover why it’s known as the Quartz Crystal Capital of the World. Sparkling quartz crystals abound in the hillside and surroundings.