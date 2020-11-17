WTTC Global Summited headed for Cancun next spring

Will it be third time lucky for the World Travel & Tourism Council, as the body unveils plans for its annual Global Summit next year?

Officials initially hoped to stage the event in Puerto Rico in April this year, before an earthquake in January scuppered plans.

The event was moved to Cancun, before being delayed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the WTTC has confirmed the Global Summit will take place in the Mexican destination from March 23rd-25th.

The show will take place in a hybrid format, observing all health and safety protocols – including restricted numbers and extensive outdoor sessions to ensure physical distancing.

Those unable to attend will be able to take part virtually, with up to 20,000 online free registrations available, enabling participants to listen to a range of specially invited international guest speakers headlining the event and engage in special breakout sessions.

During a joint press conference in Mexico City, WTTC president, Gloria Guevara, and the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, said that this innovative event will be conducted with responsibility.

Guevara added: “Every aspect of the 20th WTTC Global Summit is being explored to ensure it complies with the world’s best available health and hygiene protocols to show with best practice, how major conferences can be held safely and securely in the new normal of the Covid-19 world.”

The Global Summit will take place at the Moon Palace Convention Centre.