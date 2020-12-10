Accor renews focus on long-stay portfolio

Accor has announced the launch of a website entirely dedicated to the rental of private residences and extended stay hotel properties.

The site makes more than 50,000 apartments, villas and chalets available, drawing from thew 15 extended stay hotel brands under the Accor umbrella.

These include Adagio, Mantra, and Hyde Living.

Also on offer is a portfolio of branded private residences which are privately owned and frequently included in managed rental programs – for example, Raffles Residences, Banyan Tree Residences, Delano Residences and Fairmont Residences.

One-of-a-kind private rentals under the onefinestay brand in over 350 destinations are also included.

The Covid-19 crisis has transformed the way we live, work and travel.

Branded Residences, which typically combine private home ownership with luxury branding and a comprehensive menu of hotel and residential services, have proven to be very resilient, with an increasingly diverse pipeline and record growth.

In ten years the sector has grown by 170 per cent and despite a difficult context, 2020 should be another record year with the opening of more than 100 additional projects, according to the recently published Savills 2020 Spotlight on Branded Residences.

On the website, guests can book with confidence fully equipped apartments, villas, houses and suites while enjoying all the benefits of the ALL- Accor Live Limitless lifestyle loyalty program.

“The launch of the apartments and villas website demonstrates our ambition to develop offers and solutions tailored to the extended stay hotel segment,” said Jeff Tisdall, senior vice president development, residential and extended stay, Accor.