Catalonia: A Leading Tourist Destination with Exciting Updates

Catalonia stands out as a premier tourist destination, and the Catalan Tourist Board is actively engaged in promoting high-quality tourism experiences, inviting discerning travellers to explore its unique charm.

As the year’s most important event, the World Travel Market, approaches in just a few weeks, we extend a warm invitation to visit the Catalonia – Catalan Tourist Board stand (N6-200). There, you’ll discover a diverse selection of exhibitors representing both the public and private sectors. Among the public sector participants are the Catalonia - Catalan Tourist Board, Barcelona Tourism, Costa Brava Tourist Board, Costa Daurada Tourist Board, Lleida Tourist Board, and Salou Tourist Board. On the private sector side, you’ll find companies such as ACAVE, Across Spain DMC & Leisure Travel, AQUA Hotel Group, Família Torres, Football Host, Alexandre Congress Hotel, Htopgroup, Hotel Termes Montbrió, Itravex, MedPlaya Hotels, Perlatours, Pola Giverola Resort, PortAventura World, Sagalés Coach Hire Services, Tech Tourism Cluster/Voxel, Viajes Olympia, and Vueling.

With 2023 swiftly drawing to a close, the Catalonia - Catalan Tourist Board has already set its sights on 2024, a pivotal year for Catalonia. In particular, the 37th edition of the America’s Cup will be hosted in Barcelona from August 24th to October 20th. This prestigious regatta ranks as the world’s most significant, and it stands as the third-largest sporting event in terms of economic impact on the host country, following only the Olympic Games and the World Cup. The forthcoming edition will also mark the debut of the Women’s America’s Cup and a Youth America’s Cup. Spectators will have the unique opportunity to witness the competition free of charge at the Port of Barcelona.

Furthermore, Catalonia has been awarded as World Region of Gastronomy for 2025, recognising its rich cultural heritage intertwined with gastronomy, wine, and cava. To explore a diverse range of culinary experiences and delights within our beautiful region, please take a moment to explore our offerings at https://isyourhome.catalunya.com/experiencia/catalonia-is-appetising/.

Lastly, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a new website for Catalonia. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to explore it when it’s live.

For additional information, inquiries, and access to high-resolution images, please do not hesitate to contact us at: