Banyan Tree Group Arrives in Yogyakarta with Opening of Riverside Retreat Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta

Following hotel openings in China, Japan and Thailand last year, Banyan Tree Group’s new minimalist brand Garrya is continuing its global expansion with the launch of Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta on Indonesia’s island of Java.

Inspired by Asian sensibilities and natural elements, Garrya promotes beauty in simplicity by offering serene spaces designed for simplified living, cultural immersion and authentic experiences.

Located on the banks of Denggung River in Gabugan Village, a serene village located in Yogyakarta’s Sleman Region, Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta encapsulates the area’s rich traditions and draws design inspiration from Javanese culture and from Yogyakarta’s iconic temple. Connecting guests to the storied past of ancient Javanese architecture, Arte Architect and Associates centred pyramid-like structures in a magnificent inner courtyard, complementing a joglo-style lobby clad in recycled wood. Meanwhile, a dedication to sustainable design has guided green building practices and the selection of eco-friendly materials such as terracotta bricks and teakwood to create intricate carvings.

The resort will feature 24 modern villas, a residential two-bedroom villa with a full-size swimming pool, gazebo, jacuzzi and a spacious living room, as well as a signature Wellbeing Sanctuary Villa for the ultimate rejuvenating experience. With clean lines, private plunge pools and décor that merges the charm of Javanese heritage with contemporary sensibilities, the villas will suit travellers seeking peace on a solo getaway or reconnection on a trip with loved ones.

Reflecting the resort’s focus on mindfulness and wellbeing, Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta’s four-room 8lements Spa will specialise in indigenous wellness therapies rooted in Asian wisdom. Guests will also be able to join group wellbeing activities ranging from poolside yoga at the riverside deck to dance workshops in the dedicated Movement Studio, or workouts in the gym.

Meanwhile, culinary offerings at Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta will be a celebration of Yogyakarta’s rich and flavourful cuisine. A variety of traditional Javanese dishes made from locally sourced ingredients will be offered at the resort’s “Refresh” all-day dining venue, “Kopi Zop” lounge and bar, and a private dining room. Guests will also have a chance to purchase handmade arts and crafts commissioned from local artisans at the on-site shop, while a dedicated event space will provide a refreshing setting for meetings immersed in nature.

In Yogyakarta, guests can explore traditional arts and crafts or visit the Sultan’s Palace with its numerous open-air pavilions that host classical Javanese dance shows and concerts of gamelan music. Kotagede, an upmarket suburb of Yogyakarta and the hub of the silver industry, is another must-visit.

“Following the success of our first minimalist resorts under the Garrya brand, we are excited to bring our holistic approach to wellbeing and relaxation to the beautiful island of Java with the opening of Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta,” said Philip Lim, Senior Vice President, Head of Regional Operations and Group Specialist Services at Banyan Tree Group. “We look forward to welcoming travellers seeking a sense of seclusion and immersion into nature, with a keen curiosity about the rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene of Yogyakarta.”

In keeping with the current expansion pace, by 2025 Banyan Tree Group’s fast-growing Garrya brand is poised to open four resorts in Vietnam – in Mu Cang Chai, Da Nang, Hoi An and Hoa Binh, and two in China – in Xianju and Yangcheng Lake. For more information on the brand’s portfolio and latest offerings, please visit www.garrya.com.