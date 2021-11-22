Caribbean Travel Marketplace to return in the spring

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) has confirmed Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM) will return in person in the spring.

However, no date or location were given for the fortieth edition of the regional trade show.

The event brings together buyers and sellers of tourism products, goods and services, and this year took place only online.

Speaking at the CHTA recent annual general meeting, CTM chairperson, Karen Whitt, stated that a spring date (late April or early May) date is being considered for the event, which will be hosted by an as-yet-unnamed destination in the Caribbean.

The success of the digital 2021 event enabled CHTA to “expand and reach well beyond our traditional North American and Canadian buyers” and allowed the association to “reach out into Europe and other areas where we haven’t really been successful in the past … so we will be building on that momentum,” said Whitt.

Due to Covid-19-related travel and meeting concerns, more than 6,000 meetings were held virtually over three days during CTM earlier this year, giving buyers from 20 countries the chance to connect with suppliers representing more than 150 Caribbean hotels and tourism-related businesses.

Dealing with the pandemic and its many effects on hospitality and tourism is high on the focus group agenda to ensure CHTA members are equipped with the best guidance going forward.