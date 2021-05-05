Virtual Caribbean Travel Marketplace to return next month

Caribbean Travel Marketplace will offer buyers from around the world a chance to refresh their portfolios as they prepare for the post-Covid-19 revival of travel and tourism.

Vanessa Ledesma, director general of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), which hosts the annual event, said that the 2021 edition will feature buyers looking for properties and experiences that meet the needs of post-pandemic travellers, many of whom will be vaccinated.

“As a result of the pandemic, businesses have had time to reappraise their properties and governments have evaluated their destinations, making changes to reflect the new realities of the tourism sector,” said Ledesma.

“This is the perfect opportunity for buyers to learn of these changes, adjust their own approaches and ensure their packages are up-to-date and appealing.”

The association executive noted that a diverse group of buyers have signed up from Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Canada, France, India, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

“While we are virtual this year due to Covid-19, more buyers and sellers of travel are able to participate, which is why this promises to be a unique Marketplace event,” Ledesma stated.

Travel suppliers registered to date will represent virtually all the Caribbean destinations.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace will run virtually from May 11th-14th.

For more details about registering for Caribbean Travel Marketplace, visit the official website.