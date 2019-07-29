Cameron to take up business manager role with Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises UK has announced the appointment of Karen Cameron to the position of territory business manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Starting on August 26th, Cameron will be based in Scotland and the fifth UK and Ireland territory manager to report into Ellie Webb, Princess Cruises’ sales manager.

She will be responsible for growing and managing relationships with the trade through face-to-face agent training, supporting Princess’ brand immersive ship visit programme and leading other region-specific initiatives.

Webb said: “The team and I are thrilled to have Karen join us later this month. Karen brings with her a wealth of industry knowledge alongside some great ideas on how to excite, engage and support our agent partners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With a background of almost 25 years in the travel industry and having most recently spent three years as regional sales and engagement manager for P&O Cruises in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Cameron has a wealth of experience working with agents and increasing sales, as well as a firm understanding of cruise.

Cameron said: “I am delighted to be joining Princess Cruises and to work alongside such an amazing team.

“I can’t wait to begin supporting all of our travel agent partners in Scotland and Northern Ireland and look forward to seeing both new faces and colleagues who already know me in the industry.”