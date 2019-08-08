Ruge appointed general manager at Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Christian Ruge as the new general manager at Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko, Bulgaria.

Having worked in Germany, New York, Poland, Egypt, China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ruge brings more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to his new position.

He started his career at Hotel InterContinental Frankfurt in Germany, where he held various leadership positions in front office.

In 2001 he moved to Hotel InterContinental in New York as assistant manager returning in 2003 back to Germany to take on the role of assistant front office manager at Hotel InterContinental Berlin and revenue manager at Hotel Le Meridien Munich.

His career path continued with a change to the French luxury hotel brand Sofitel, with which he spent over eight years, working for Sofitel Munich Bayerpost in Germany, Sofitel Wroclaw Old Town in Poland and Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012 he joined the Kempinski family as hotel manager of Kempinski Hotel Airport Munich followed by a promotion to general manager of Kempinski Hotel Taiyuan in China.