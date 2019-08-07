Jamwal appointed to lead Hilton Durban

Vikram Jamwal has been appointed general manager of Hilton Durban in South Africa.

Jamwal most recently served as Hilton’s regional director of revenue for Africa & the Indian Ocean while based in Dubai.

“We are very pleased to announce Vikram’s appointment as the new general manager for Hilton Durban.

“He has over two decades of hospitality experience and is a true hotelier and an important member of our team.

“I look forward to the contributions he will undoubtedly make at Hilton Durban,” said Jan Van Der Putten, vice president, operations, Africa & Indian Ocean, Hilton.

An Indian-origin German national, Jamwal has been in the hospitality industry for more than 22 years, with extensive hotel experience across the European, African, Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

He also has a wealth of experience in the new hotel openings across Europe and Middle East.

During his time in Nigeria in one of the largest luxury hotels in Africa, he led the operations during the 2014 World Economic Forum Annual General Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and personally interacted with dozens of heads of state from across the globe.

Commenting on his appointment, Jamwal remarked: “I look forward to driving exceptional experiences for all our guests - I am proud to be part of such a great team and I look forward to contributing further towards the success of Hilton Durban.”

Jamwal is joined by his wife Furry, and two sons Aaron and Leon.

Hilton Durban provides guests with a complement of services and amenities, including 328 guest rooms, 800 square meters of meeting space, an outdoor swimming pool, laundry services, gift shop and spa.