CAA extends ATOL credit note scheme until end of the year

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the ATOL refund credit notes scheme will be extended until the end of the year.

In July, the ATOL scheme announced, following confirmation from the department for transport, that refund credit notes issued for cancelled ATOL protected bookings as a result of Covid-19 would be protected.

Originally, this protection applied to refund credit notes issued between March 10th and September 30th this year.

However, the scheme is today able to announce that ATOL protection for refund credit notes has been extended to cover any issued between the start of October and December 31st.

Consumers are entitled to a cash refund if a refund credit note is not suitable for them and have the right to exchange their refund credit note for cash at any point.

However, as the ATOL protection for their refund credit note will expire on the September 30th next year they should redeem or exchange for a refund before this date.

Paul Smith, consumer director at the UK CAA, said: “While consumers who have had their holidays cancelled are entitled to a full cash refund, some may choose to accept a refund credit note.

“In light of the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, the decision to extend ATOL protection for refund credit notes will strengthen consumer confidence and allow for ATOL holders to continue to offer them in good faith to their customers.”

He added: “Travel businesses should ensure that if they offer their customers vouchers or refund credit notes after December 31st they include in the offer clear information as to what protection, if any, applies.”

More Information

Further details of any conditions can be found on the CAA website.