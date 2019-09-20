C Central Resort – the Palm prepares to open to first guests

Continuing its expansion in Dubai, Central Hotels is gearing up to welcome guests at the C Central Resort – the Palm, its fourth luxury hotel in the emirates.

Featuring 206 luxe rooms and suites, the hotel is in the final stages of finishing and is expected to open its doors within the next few weeks.

Making the announcement, Abdulla AlAbdulla, chief operating officer of Central Hotels, said: “We are very proud and excited about the upcoming opening of the stunning C

Central Resort that enjoys an unbeatable location in the Palm.

“Equipped with superb facilities, it will be a new beachfront destination offering guests an enriching and memorable experience.

“The time of the opening is just perfect with Dubai Expo 2020 on the horizon.

“It will add tremendous value to our growing presence in the UAE as we remain committed to support the vision and strategy of the tourism authorities.”

C Central Resort is located on the East Crescent of the picturesque Palm Jumeirah.

From its exceptional location on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, guests can access one of the best private beaches in the city as well as experience unhindered views of the iconic destination.

Elaborating further, Ammar Kanaan, group general manager of Central Hotels, stated: “We are delighted to expand our footprint in Dubai with a unique property like the C Central Resort – the Palm where we currently have three fantastic hotels in operation.

“This new addition to our portfolio will offer our guests more choice under Central Hotels banner.

“The plush hotel has been thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of discerning regional and international travellers and is equipped with outstanding business and recreation facilities including a meeting room, innovative spaces for outdoor weddings, events and functions, multiple dining outlets and bars, spa, fitness centre and gift shops.”