Soul Street opens at Five Jumeirah Village, Dubai

Soul Street has opened its doors at Five Jumeirah Village Dubai.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Soul Street is a lively restaurant, bar and lounge offering honest, authentic and passionate street food from South America, Europe, Asia, India and the Middle East.

The new immersive dining experience encourages diners to sample street food favourites, socialise with neighbouring tables and take the perfect Insta-shot with picturesque street art from international street artists.

The tapas style dishes are the product of a yearlong culinary discursion of global street food stalls, a hunt for the most talented chefs and grandmas’ best kept secrets.

Dishes, sauces and breads are crafted in house to ensure an authentic street dining experience.

Foodies will be in their element at the casual dining spot, with a selection of specialty dishes including Beef Pho, Ceviche Tulum, and our favourite Pani Puri, in true Soul Street style with a shot of vodka on the side.

The food isn’t the only thing on point at Soul Street.

The eclectic mix of street art, graffiti and pop-art throughout, has been designed by five of the hottest street artists from around the globe.

All murals embody the heart and soul of the street food styles represented within the restaurant.