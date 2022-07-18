Busan, a special bleisure city

Located at the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula, the coastal city of Busan features diverse elements ranging from a world-class MICE infrastructure to mountains, rivers, and the sea, making it an optimal location to enjoy both business and pleasure. As a result, the number of bleisure and workcation visitors is on the rise, and Busan is making vigorous marketing efforts as Korea’s only maritime bleisure city. As a part of such efforts, in June, the Busan Tourism Organization selected “Best Bleisure City Busan” as the new slogan to represent the MICE city of Busan. The plan is to promote Busan’s singular charms to the world, as a place where visitors can both enjoy a first-rate MICE infrastructure and diverse marine experiences.

In particular, HAEVENUE, an international conference complex located in Haeundae-gu, is a place where you can enjoy all the meris of Busan. It is the perfect area for attending a large-scale international event, while enjoying the diverse attractions and tourist sites the maritime city has to offer.

The World’s Only Global Bleisure MICE Complex

HAEVENUE is located in a concentrated area with numerous international conference facilities and tourism resources. In 2020 it was specially designated by the Korean government to foster the country’s MICE industry. As the optimal district for bleisure activities, HAVENUE not only features Haeundae Beach but also offers facilities such as BEXCO, Busan Cinema Center, 5-star hotels, and shopping malls.

Busan’s convention center, BEXCO, has grown to become Asia’s premier exhibition and convention hub by hosting international events on diverse scales. Now that the pandemic is finally receding, numerous large-scale events are being held or scheduled consecutively, such as the 2022 Busan International Motor Show and the 74th World Foundry Congress, both of which are taking place for the first time in four years. The Busan Cinema Center is another famous major visual and cultural complex that has been the venue for countless international events and performances, including the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival, Asia’s most prestigious cinema event. It has also hosted the welcome banquet for the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference and an annual meeting of the African Development Bank.

Haeundae Beach is lined with luxury hotel chains including The Westin Josun, Paradise Hotel, Grand Josun, and Park Hyatt, making it the perfect destination for leisure activities and relaxation. In addition, there are large-scale shopping and cultural facilities nearby such as Shinsegae Department Store and Lotte Department Store, allowing for easy and enjoyable shopping excursions.

A Special Maritime Experience Found Only in the MICE City of Busan

Bleisure visitors can enjoy many leisure activities available at Busan’s seafront. A popular activity is the yacht experience available at The Bay 101. Holding a seminar on board, with Busan’s beautiful sea as the background, is guaranteed to be a memorable event. Visitors can also try kayaking and riding “dragon boats” for free on the Suyeong River. Since these activities require multiple people to collaborate and work together, they are becoming increasingly popular as team-building programs.

Songjeong is known as a surfing mecca because the water is not too deep while the waves and the wind are perfect for surfing. There are several surfing companies operating at Songjeong Beach, so it is easy to receive systematic and professional training. Lastly, at Gwangalli Beach, you can try the “Gwangalli SUP” experience in full view of Gwangan Bridge, where you practice yoga by the sea during the day and then watch the sunset on a paddle boat at night. Through these and other ways it is possible to experience a variety of leisure activities in Busan, the world’s only maritime bleisure city.

Busan is currently offering diverse forms of support such as general maintenance expenses, venue rentals, souvenirs, and tour programs for companies that are interested in hosting corporate meetings and incentive trips in the area. Event organizers have every reason to consider Busan, Korea’s foremost maritime bleisure city.

Follow the link for more information :

https://bto.or.kr/cvbeng/Main.do