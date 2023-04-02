Korean Air supports bid for World Expo 2030 Busan

Korean Air is providing various support for Korea’s successful bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, the second-largest city in Korea.

The World Expo is an international event that celebrates humanity and tackles current issues that our civilization is facing. In the past World Expos, landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty were unveiled, as were new technologies such as the telephone, television and elevator.



The host country of World Expo 2030 will be decided later this year by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) through an election following a project examination of the candidate countries.



Korean Air is supporting flight reservations and transportation for BIE Enquiry Missions visiting Korea this upcoming April. The airline is also showcasing a promotional video of Busan’s bid for the Expo through its in-flight entertainment system and lounges at Seoul Incheon International Airport. Korean Air’s in-flight magazine, Morning Calm, will also feature promotional articles highlighting Busan’s aptitude for hosting the World Expo 2030.



The airline will also promote the bid with promotional activities with its professional men’s volleyball team, Korean Air Jumbos. Fans will be exposed to promotional videos and support messages for the Expo on the stadium’s LED boards. Messages of support and encouragement will air to many volleyball fans and viewers across the country just in time for the V-League championship, which kicks off on March 30 at the Korean Air home stadium in Gyeyang, Incheon.

ADVERTISEMENT