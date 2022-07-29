Budapest Airport welcomes winter sun route to Madeira

Building on the latest positive traffic results for June 2022, which saw 1.2 million passengers and a return to 82% of 2019 figures, Budapest Airport is announcing another important new route. From the beginning of the W22 season home-based carrier Wizz Air will operate a twice-weekly service between Budapest and Madeira. Sales start this week with the inaugural flight to take place on 30 October.

The stunning Portuguese island of Madeira boasts spring-like temperatures all-year-round, making it an ideal winter sun destination.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, says: “We are delighted to welcome the announcement of Wizz Air’s connection to Madeira. Significantly, there werepreviously no scheduled flights from Budapest Airport to Madeira, so this is a fantastic addition to the rich variety of destinations offered to our customers. The island’s warm winter weather makes it an ideal year-round destination and we are confident the link will be a popular addition to our ever-growing route network.”