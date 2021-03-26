British Airways launches home dining scheme

Travellers who are missing the skies and want to experience the culinary delights of first-class dining can do so from their home thanks to a new partnership between British Airways, Feast Box and Do & Co.

The airline has teamed up with its catering partner Do & Co, and Feast Box, a provider of internationally inspired recipe boxes, to create a limited-edition cook-at-home meal kit that mirrors British Airways’ First cabin dining experience.

Each meal kit includes a four-course menu inspired by the luxurious food served in British Airways’ First cabin.

Customers can choose vegetarian, fish and meat dishes in their kit.

They will receive the full ingredients – as used in the First cabin - to cook the meal at home, along with a recipe sheet and an information card in the form of a passport.

The meal kits can be ordered here to be delivered direct to a customer’s door.

Each meal kit will cost from £80 and serve two people.

The kits are available to order from today with deliveries beginning next week.

Hamish McVey, head of brands and marketing at British Airways, said: “We hope that this exclusive First experience will allow our customers who are missing flying to enjoy an amazing dining experience at home.

“British Airways, Feast Box and Do & Co take huge pride in offering top quality international cuisine, and although it might appear a little different being delivered to a customer’s door rather than at 38,000 feet, we hope it will be just as exciting.”

Customers can share the images of their dining experience at home with the airline on its social media pages using #BAFirstFeast.