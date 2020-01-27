Brighter Group wins new Accor PR role

Accor has appointed the Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company, to implement its UK PR strategy.

The deal will cover three of the giant’s hotel brands: ibis, Novotel and Mercure.

Following a competitive pitch process, the Brighter Group will be responsible for telling the story of Accor’s midscale and economy brands.

The three hotels account for 238 of more than 260 hotels in the UK.

Working with Accor, group will define and deliver a fresh UK PR strategy, support new openings and operational activities and run an always on creative press office with a difference for 2020 and beyond.

Debbie Flynn, managing partner, the Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been appointed as the agency of record for Accor’s midscale and economy brands: Novotel, Mercure and ibis.

“Each of these incredibly exciting brands have their own unique personalities and offerings that we have the pleasure of bringing to life through a bespoke communications programme.

“As travel sector and consumer specialists we have extensive experience in generating widespread coverage across all forms of media, raising brand awareness and love and ultimately increasing bookings.

“I can’t wait to see what this new partnership will deliver over the coming 12 months.”