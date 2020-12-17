Bourne Leisure to cease trade sales next year

Bourne Leisure has confirmed it will no longer sell through trade channels.

The decision means brands including Butlin’s, Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels will now only be bookable direct.

A transition period is currently underway, with some agents able to continue to sell stays at the parks, resorts and hotels until the end of their contracts.

This phase is expected to come to an end in February, with national trade sales manager, Louise Tansey, and head of trade sales and marketing, Erman Housein, in place until early next year.

Bourne Leisure said it would focus on “other areas of guest sales and communication”.

In a statement, the company said: “We have had to make some difficult choices over the last few months and one of these is unfortunately the decision to exit the travel trade.

“This has not been an easy decision especially as we know that our colleagues in the trade have also suffered as a result of the pandemic and we hugely value the relationships we have had for many years with these partners and thank them for their support.

“However, at this time we need to focus our investment in other areas of guest sales and communication.”

Any booking already made will be honoured.

Bourne Leisure added: “We have started the process of informing our partners in travel trade and the transition period will start immediately.

“We will have a team in place to manage any travel trade enquiries until the end of February and any holidays that have already been booked for 2021 and any booked during the transition period will continue as planned and each of our brands will honour any current booking.”