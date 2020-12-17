Thailand reopens borders to international travellers

The government of Thailand has announced the opening of its borders to tourists from across the globe.

There will, however, be stringent visa policies in place designed to strengthen safety measures.

Thailand is now allowing visitors to apply for a tourist visa (TRV) or a special tourist visa (STV) - both come with a mandatory 14-day quarantine at government-approved facility.

According to the new protocols, travellers who wish to enter Thailand must have one of the aforementioned visas and a certificate of entry (COE).

Tourist can opt for the visas as per the nature of their stay.

The TRV caters to the tourist visiting Thailand for a short-term stay, while the STV is for long-term trips.

However, COE certificate, health insurance covering Covid-19 and a 14-day quarantine is mandatory for both.

One must apply for the COE certification post receiving the visa.

Cholada Siddhivarn, director tourism authority of Thailand, commented: “We are now planning our efforts towards rebuilding tourism.

“The new visa rule and procedures will act as a catalyst to ensure uttermost safety is maintained while we open the country for international tourists.”