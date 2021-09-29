Palethorpe takes up leadership of Haven

Haven has appointed Simon Palethorpe as its new managing director, following his departure from cruise operator Carnival earlier this week.

He has over two decades of experience in leisure and consumer industries and will report to Paul Flaum, group chief executive of Bourne Leisure.

Palethorpe said: “Haven is one of Britain’s most popular family holiday and holiday home ownership brands.

“I’m looking forward to working with the experienced and dedicated team at Haven as we invest in the business to further improve the guest experience and welcome more satisfied holiday makers and owners as we grow the business.”

Palethorpe will take up his new position on December 1st.

He replaces Jane Bentall who stepped down from her role as managing director in February this year.

Flaum added: “With his experience in leisure and consumer industries accompanied by his proven leadership credentials, Simon has the perfect combination of skills to drive Haven forward as we, alongside our owners at Blackstone, look to invest to realise the full potential of the business and ensure that our guests have the best possible experience.

“I’m delighted to welcome him to the company.”

Haven is a part of Bourne Leisure, the leading UK hospitality and leisure provider which also owns Butlin’s and Warner Leisure Hotels.

The group is majority owned by funds managed by Blackstone.