Sandals South Coast to debut Swim-up Rondoval Suites

Sandals Resorts International has unveiled design plans for a multi-million-dollar renovation at their picturesque Jamaican oasis, Sandals South Coast.

Set to debut this December, guests can expect a new era for the resort company with the addition of the first-ever Swim-up Rondoval Suites, positioned on a 17,040 square foot pool oasis.

Guests will also revel in a completely reimagined 112-room Dutch Village with direct access to two new expansive swim-up pools.

A modern lush wedding venue is being added to adorn the garden in the resorts Italian Village.

Having first introduced the cutting-edge Rondoval design at Sandals Grande Antigua, followed by Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Grenada and Sandals Royal Barbados, Sandals South Coast will now set another milestone with the first-ever Swim-Up Rondoval Suites.

Designed to be a luxurious haven tucked away from the outside world, the 20 Swim-up Rondoval Suites will measure an impressive 22 feet in diameter with 20-foot conical ceilings.

Bringing guests closer to the water than ever before, the suites in the round will feature private plunge pools ornamented with Italian glass-clad fountains and Indonesian limestone.

Hallmarks of the innovation include access to a zero-entry 17,040 square foot pool, the longest pool in the Western Hemisphere, a scalloped Tranquility Soaking Tub for two and a cosy indoor wicker swing with scenic outdoor views.

Furnishings will be custom-made from across the globe, bathrooms will boast a suspended stone vanity with a Hollywood lit mirror, and outdoors, contemporary lounge furnishings will complete the private coral sundeck.

Couples will enjoy the attentive pampering of a personal butler, trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers, offering complete exclusivity throughout their stay.

“Sandals South Coast is one of the most beautiful destinations in the uncharted land of Jamaica,” stated Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts.

“Our goal is to exceed expectations time and time again, and the new Sandals South Coast will do that and more.

“The resort which is nestled within a lush 500-acre nature preserve, along crystal blue waters was our inspiration for this incredibly expansive project.

“We cannot wait for our guests to experience these new, luxurious innovations.”

Further exceeding expectations of next-generation leisure travellers, the Dutch Village will undergo a complete renovation setting the scene for modern relaxation inspired by the sea.

The fully reimagined suites will be a nod to the water’s natural beauty with a light blue and neutral colour scheme.

The 112-room village - comprised of 16 Butler Elite suites and 96 Club and Luxury Level rooms - will include indoor free-standing tubs and showers, outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two, and swim-up access from a private pool for select categories.

These enhancements will join already cutting-edge architectural design features at the resort, such as the lavish Over-the-Water Bungalows, Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel, and an overwater bar offering 360-degree views of the ocean.

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Sandals South Coast will reopen on October 1st.

The new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and renovated Dutch Village suites are now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning December 10th.

Find out more here.