Book a body MOT at Pan Pacific London

Kick start your wellbeing journey with Pan Pacific London’s Body MOT experience, available exclusively on its impressive 1,083m² Wellbeing Floor - the most innovative in the capital.

Supervised by the hotel’s resident wellbeing experts, the Body MOT (£350pp) brings a level of personalisation that was previously only available to professional athletes, now making it accessible to all.

Taking place in the UK’s most technologically advanced gym, it has been designed to take a deep dive look at your internal and external health, utilising world-leading technology. The experience begins with the use of Pnoe, an automatic VO2 and metabolic analysing system, providing an in-depth analysis of your heart, lung, muscular and neuromuscular function in real time, so you can gain invaluable insight to the current status of your body.

Next, you’ll make use of the hotel’s signature D-Wall, a cutting-edge piece of technology involving state-of-the-art body recognition. During the Body MOT experience, your every movement, and up to 16 body articulations, will be captured and assessed using 3D cameras and sensors. For the final step, Pan Pacific London’s in-house nutritionist will work with you to conduct a food intolerance and allergy test.

At the end of the Body MOT, you will be presented with a detailed 360-degree report on the status of your health and body, allowing you to move forward and make considered and fully informed decisions about what will benefit you most.

Whilst you absorb and reflect on all that you have learned, make use of all the impressive facilities that The Wellbeing Floor has to offer, including an infinity pool that boasts city skyline views plus a sauna, steam room and the relaxing Drawing Room for a spot of calm and tranquillity.

To make it a true healthcation, book an overnight stay in one of Pan Pacific London’s elegant bedrooms – the hotel is the first UK property to offer MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blankets for infrared detoxification, relaxation and calorie burning in the comfort of your room, available on request upon check in. Also available is the hotel’s unique ‘Sleep Programme’, designed to ensure you wake up feeling rested, rejuvenated and totally restored. The revolutionary Ooler Sleep System by ChiliSleep allows you to take control of your sleep - set your preferred temperature and let the Ooler’s hydra-powered sleep sheet do the rest. This, paired with a Mela weighted blanket, ensures a calming, deep, and restorative sleep is guaranteed. The Sleep Programme can be added to any overnight stay for £150 +VAT.