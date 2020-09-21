Allen appointed chief strategy officer with Boeing

Boeing has named Marc Allen as chief strategy officer and senior vice president, strategy and corporate development.

He will report to president and chief executive David Calhoun.

The company also announced Christopher Raymond will become the first chief sustainability officer at Boeing, a newly created position reporting to executive vice president, enterprise operations and chief financial officer Greg Smith.

The appointments are effective from October 1st.

Allen, first appointed to the company’s executive council in 2014 as president of Boeing International, will now take on responsibility for the enterprise’s overarching strategy, including long-term planning; global business and corporate development; and strategic investments, acquisitions and divestitures.

He most recently served as president of the Embraer partnership, before the deal collapsed earlier this year.

Before joining the executive council, Allen served in leadership positions across the enterprise as president of Boeing Capital Corporation, president of Boeing China, and vice president for global law affairs.

“Marc is a creative, inclusive and forward-thinking leader whose strategic vision will help Boeing navigate the challenges facing the global aerospace market and position us for long-term success in the future,” Calhoun said.

“With a demonstrated history of global business leadership and a track record of smart growth and partnership decisions, I’m confident in Marc’s ability to help us get right the key decisions in front of us during this unique time.

“He will further build on the great work by Greg Smith, who has led the function and set a lasting foundation for the benefit of our employees and stakeholders.”

As the first chief sustainability officer at Boeing, Raymond will be responsible for further advancing an approach to sustainability that is focused on environmental, social and governance priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting and company performance.

Operating within the enterprise operations, finance and sustainability organisation, Raymond will lead a team that collaborates across Boeing’s commercial, defence and services businesses and its enterprise functions in support of the company’s commitment to responsible and inclusive business practices and positive global impact.